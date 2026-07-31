The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,977 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,152 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $49,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,667,000 after acquiring an additional 599,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,811 shares of the company's stock worth $293,960,000 after acquiring an additional 516,570 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $277.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average is $269.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $295.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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