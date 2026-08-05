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The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Nordson logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its Nordson stake by 28% in the first quarter, selling 11,205 shares and retaining 28,850 shares valued at approximately $7.7 million. Institutional investors collectively own 72.11% of Nordson.
  • Nordson reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.86 versus the $2.82 consensus estimate and revenue of $740.85 million, up 8.5% year over year. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $11.30–$11.80.
  • Nordson shares rose 2.3% to $309.67, near their 12-month high, while the company maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, equivalent to a 1.1% annualized yield. Analysts give the stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with a $311.29 target price.
  • Interested in Nordson? Here are five stocks we like better.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Nordson worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Nordson Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $309.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $291.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $209.63 and a 12-month high of $310.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The company had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Nordson's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.29.

Get Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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