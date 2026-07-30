The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 13,308 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,048 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.32% of US Foods worth $64,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get US Foods alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company's stock worth $313,755,000 after buying an additional 3,353,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8,056.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,875,970 shares of the company's stock worth $986,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 9,713.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,243,456 shares of the company's stock worth $114,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider US Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and US Foods wasn't on the list.

While US Foods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here