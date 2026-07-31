The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 19,247 Shares of Crane $CR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,166 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.46% of Crane worth $45,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,797 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,671 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Crane Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of CR stock opened at $215.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Crane has a twelve month low of $159.58 and a twelve month high of $230.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $708.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crane

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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