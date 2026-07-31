The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 8,928 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.49% of Zebra Technologies worth $49,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 724,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $437,444,000 after acquiring an additional 416,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 958.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 417,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 378,400 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.00.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

ZBRA stock opened at $288.57 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.05 and a fifty-two week high of $352.66. The business's 50 day moving average price is $253.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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