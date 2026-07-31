The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,457 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 74,004 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.11% of CommVault Systems worth $35,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,153 shares of the software maker's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the software maker's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Price Performance

CVLT opened at $116.42 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $198.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 0.79.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $314.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.43 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 88.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $485,911.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,092.50. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $837,648.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 55,279 shares of company stock worth $5,786,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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