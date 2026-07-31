The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,415 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 67,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.65% of Federal Signal worth $43,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,210 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,757 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $187,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,865 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $125,644,000 after purchasing an additional 124,270 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 30,772 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Federal Signal by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,500 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

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Federal Signal Stock Up 11.2%

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $124.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $134.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $670.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.120-5.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Key Stories Impacting Federal Signal

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Signal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Federal Signal reported record second-quarter results, with revenue of $670.2 million—up 18.7% year over year and slightly above the $667.0 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $1.42 per share, beating expectations of approximately $1.28-$1.29 and increasing from $1.17 a year earlier. Federal Signal Reports Record Second Quarter Results

Federal Signal reported record second-quarter results, with revenue of $670.2 million—up 18.7% year over year and slightly above the $667.0 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $1.42 per share, beating expectations of approximately $1.28-$1.29 and increasing from $1.17 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Operating income improved 21%, cash generation was strong, and orders rose 18%, signaling solid demand and potentially supporting future revenue growth. Federal Signal Reports Record Second Quarter Results

Operating income improved 21%, cash generation was strong, and orders rose 18%, signaling solid demand and potentially supporting future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.12-$5.30, above the roughly $4.97-$4.94 analyst expectation range. Full-year revenue guidance is $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion. Federal Signal Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.12-$5.30, above the roughly $4.97-$4.94 analyst expectation range. Full-year revenue guidance is $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion. Neutral Sentiment: The revenue outlook is broadly in line with consensus, so the main upside surprise comes from earnings, margins, orders, and execution rather than a major sales forecast increase. At approximately 28 times earnings, FSS may also require continued earnings growth to sustain its elevated valuation. Federal Signal Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $137.33.

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About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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