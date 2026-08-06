The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,246 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4%

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 35.36%.The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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