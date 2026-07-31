The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG - Free Report) TSE: FR by 410.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145,643 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,725,145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.43% of First Majestic Silver worth $46,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,186 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 263,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 355.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,193,589 shares of the mining company's stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 931,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,083 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,837 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $30.75 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.91.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $496.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. First Majestic Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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