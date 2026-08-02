The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,072 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Dover worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $204.85 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $214.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.97 and a 52-week high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Dover's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dover's payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $270.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dover

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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