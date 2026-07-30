The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,508 shares of the bank's stock after selling 773,396 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $57,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the bank's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the bank's stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the bank's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DB stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.25). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.43%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter profit increased 10% year over year , beating expectations as strength in global investment banking offset higher expenses. The bank’s pretax profit also rose 11%, supporting management’s confidence in its growth and profitability targets. Reuters article

, beating expectations as strength in global investment banking offset higher expenses. The bank’s pretax profit also rose 11%, supporting management’s confidence in its growth and profitability targets. Positive Sentiment: Trading and investment-banking performance was a key catalyst. Fixed-income trading revenue rose 16%, outperforming most U.S. peers, while broad-based revenue growth lifted quarterly revenue to approximately $9.68 billion, above the $9.30 billion consensus estimate. Financial Post article

Fixed-income trading revenue rose 16%, outperforming most U.S. peers, while broad-based revenue growth lifted quarterly revenue to approximately $9.68 billion, above the $9.30 billion consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank announced a €500 million share-buyback program after the earnings increase, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling confidence in capital generation. The company also issued 2026 revenue guidance of about $38.6 billion, above the roughly $38.1 billion analyst consensus. The Wall Street Journal article

after the earnings increase, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling confidence in capital generation. The company also issued 2026 revenue guidance of about $38.6 billion, above the roughly $38.1 billion analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted Deutsche Bank as a potential European alternative for financing and dealmaking tied to artificial-intelligence companies, although the near-term financial impact remains uncertain. CNBC interview

Management highlighted Deutsche Bank as a potential European alternative for financing and dealmaking tied to artificial-intelligence companies, although the near-term financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS was approximately $0.65-$0.66, below the $0.91 consensus estimate. Higher operating costs and provisions pressured earnings, creating a risk that the headline profit growth may not translate into comparable per-share gains. Zacks earnings article

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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