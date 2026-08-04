The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,495 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 12,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Humana worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 460.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 58.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Humana to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Humana from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $386.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $374.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $428.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.12 and a 200 day moving average of $269.02.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $40.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 0.88%.Humana's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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