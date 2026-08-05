The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 102,376 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 102,376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.75.

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Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $239.53 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trending Headlines about Tower Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Tower Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 performance: Tower reported record quarterly revenue and profitability. Reported EPS was $0.79, above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS was cited at $0.88 versus an expected $0.67. Revenue rose 23.7% year over year, reflecting improving demand across key business units. Tower Semiconductor tops second quarter earnings and revenue expectations

Tower reported record quarterly revenue and profitability. Reported EPS was $0.79, above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS was cited at $0.88 versus an expected $0.67. Revenue rose 23.7% year over year, reflecting improving demand across key business units. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 outlook: Management guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $494 million to $546 million, above the roughly $490 million analyst consensus. The guidance points to another record revenue quarter and supports expectations for continued momentum. Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Is Surging Today

Management guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $494 million to $546 million, above the roughly $490 million analyst consensus. The guidance points to another record revenue quarter and supports expectations for continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Capacity expansion supports growth: Tower is ramping silicon-photonics capacity ahead of its results, potentially positioning the company to capture demand from high-speed data-center and communications applications. Tower Semiconductor ramps up SiPho capacity

Tower is ramping silicon-photonics capacity ahead of its results, potentially positioning the company to capture demand from high-speed data-center and communications applications. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus shifts to execution: The earnings call highlighted the outlook for demand, capacity utilization, and the pace of growth in specialty technologies. Tower Semiconductor Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call highlighted the outlook for demand, capacity utilization, and the pace of growth in specialty technologies. Negative Sentiment: High expectations remain a risk: Despite the operational momentum, Tower’s elevated valuation leaves the stock vulnerable if future results, margins, or guidance fail to maintain the current growth rate.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

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