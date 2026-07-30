The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 106,074 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,526 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 106,074 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.76% of Integer worth $52,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Integer by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,489.5% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integer by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Integer to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITGR

Integer Stock Down 0.7%

Integer stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integer wasn't on the list.

While Integer currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here