The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,559 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,349 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 12,559 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of ITT worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 22,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,253 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,238 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $54,020,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in ITT by 80.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,871 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $1,880,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $193.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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