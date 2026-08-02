The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,645 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,957 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 21,645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 370 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "negative" rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

More Cognizant Technology Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broader AI strategy: Cognizant is positioning itself as an implementation and consulting partner across multiple leading AI models, including Anthropic and OpenAI, reducing the risk of relying on a single platform. The company reported more than 8,000 AI engagements and is emphasizing AI-led services, platforms and large deals. Anthropic Is Only Part of the Story. Cognizant Has a Much Bigger AI Plan

Cognizant is positioning itself as an implementation and consulting partner across multiple leading AI models, including Anthropic and OpenAI, reducing the risk of relying on a single platform. The company reported more than 8,000 AI engagements and is emphasizing AI-led services, platforms and large deals. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $61 to $67 and maintained an Overweight rating, citing Cognizant’s differentiated AI strategy. Morgan Stanley also increased its target, while William Blair initiated a Buy recommendation based on margin expansion, Financial Services growth and AI-driven demand. Cognizant in focus as Morgan Stanley ups price target

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $61 to $67 and maintained an Overweight rating, citing Cognizant’s differentiated AI strategy. Morgan Stanley also increased its target, while William Blair initiated a Buy recommendation based on margin expansion, Financial Services growth and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and demand trends: Second-quarter revenue rose 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, matching or exceeding expectations, with Financial Services described as a key growth area. Investors also continue to view CTSH as an attractively valued momentum stock, with earnings growth and AI opportunities supporting the long-term case. Cognizant Q2 Earnings Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, matching or exceeding expectations, with Financial Services described as a key growth area. Investors also continue to view CTSH as an attractively valued momentum stock, with earnings growth and AI opportunities supporting the long-term case. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return: Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.4%, adding support for income-focused investors.

Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.4%, adding support for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results: Adjusted EPS of $1.37 narrowly missed the $1.38 consensus, although revenue met expectations and exceeded the prior-year result. Management’s full-year EPS guidance is $5.70–$5.82, while reports indicate the 2026 sales outlook was trimmed. Cognizant Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

Adjusted EPS of $1.37 narrowly missed the $1.38 consensus, although revenue met expectations and exceeded the prior-year result. Management’s full-year EPS guidance is $5.70–$5.82, while reports indicate the 2026 sales outlook was trimmed. Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution: TD Cowen raised its target from $47 to $54 but retained a Hold rating, leaving its target below the recent trading level. Higher interest costs also pressured quarterly earnings.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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