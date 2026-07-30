The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 239,202 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 239,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.25% of NiSource worth $56,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NiSource alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $383,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 332,971 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 65,929 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 75.4% in the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 239,481 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in NiSource by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,680,202 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $171,718,000 after buying an additional 2,235,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,587.48. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiSource wasn't on the list.

While NiSource currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here