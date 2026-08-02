The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 27,336 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,614 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 27,336 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $22,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,211,101 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,680,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,163,644 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,607,557,000 after buying an additional 165,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,413,841 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,215,766,000 after buying an additional 202,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,811,787 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $958,538,000 after buying an additional 7,994,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,310,804 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $854,370,000 after buying an additional 56,455 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,904. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is 14.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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