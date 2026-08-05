The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 31,838 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,160 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 31,838 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Textron worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,464,324 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $825,193,000 after purchasing an additional 244,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,270,901 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 140,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,257,533 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $613,327,000 after purchasing an additional 66,747 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,182 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $466,986,000 after buying an additional 1,811,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Textron by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,781 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 405,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts: Sign Up

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.45 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Textron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Textron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Textron wasn't on the list.

While Textron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here