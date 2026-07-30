The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 31,942 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,755 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 31,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.49% of Cooper Companies worth $67,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,348,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,410 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 421,948 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,074,029 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $88,027,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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