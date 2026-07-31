The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 36,587 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,228 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 36,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $41,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after purchasing an additional 458,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,201,555,000 after buying an additional 372,896 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,345,829,000 after buying an additional 2,964,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,311,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting O'Reilly Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported record second-quarter revenue of $4.89 billion , up 8.1% year over year and above the roughly $4.86 billion analyst estimate. Diluted EPS rose 10% to $0.86 , matching or slightly exceeding consensus estimates. O'Reilly second-quarter results

O'Reilly reported record second-quarter revenue of , up 8.1% year over year and above the roughly $4.86 billion analyst estimate. Diluted EPS rose 10% to , matching or slightly exceeding consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Comparable-store sales increased 6.0% , while growth from professional customers supported the quarter and helped underpin the company’s 2026 outlook. O'Reilly Q2 earnings analysis

Comparable-store sales increased , while growth from professional customers supported the quarter and helped underpin the company’s 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased approximately $2.4 billion of stock and generated $2.0 billion in operating cash flow year to date. Continued repurchases could provide earnings-per-share support and signal management’s confidence in the business. O'Reilly repurchase analysis

The company repurchased approximately of stock and generated $2.0 billion in operating cash flow year to date. Continued repurchases could provide earnings-per-share support and signal management’s confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: O'Reilly maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 and revenue guidance of $18.9-$19.2 billion . The ranges broadly surround analyst expectations, limiting the impact of the guidance update. O'Reilly 2026 results

O'Reilly maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of and revenue guidance of . The ranges broadly surround analyst expectations, limiting the impact of the guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its price target from $112 to $108, although it retained an Overweight rating. The target reduction, combined with the stock’s elevated valuation, may be contributing to profit-taking despite the earnings beat. Morgan Stanley target update

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson set a $114.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 291.77% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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