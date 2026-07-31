The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 544,348 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,410 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 544,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Waste Management were worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $248.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $225.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is 54.70%.

Waste Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

See Also

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