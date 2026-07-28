The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 68,074 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338,592 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 68,074 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Netflix worth $321,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after buying an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The business's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Barclays cut their target price on Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. China Renaissance raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.48.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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