The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 91,710 Shares of Icon Plc $ICLR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,794 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 91,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Icon worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 151.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Icon by 93.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 27,939 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Icon from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $145.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Icon

Icon News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Icon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and raised its price target to $209 from $207 , implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. The target increase signals continued confidence in Icon’s long-term growth prospects. Benzinga analyst rating report

, implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. The target increase signals continued confidence in Icon’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Icon reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.06 billion , above the roughly $2.00 billion consensus estimate, with revenue growing 2.3% from the prior-year period. The earnings call also emphasized a strong surge in bookings, supporting future revenue visibility. Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Icon reported second-quarter revenue of approximately , above the roughly $2.00 billion consensus estimate, with revenue growing 2.3% from the prior-year period. The earnings call also emphasized a strong surge in bookings, supporting future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ICLR from “Strong Sell” to “Hold,” suggesting its view has improved even though the firm remains cautious. Zacks rating update

Zacks upgraded suggesting its view has improved even though the firm remains cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted EPS was $2.56 , narrowly above some consensus estimates of $2.55, although another Zacks estimate was $2.57. The mixed comparison makes the earnings beat less decisive for investors. Icon Q2 earnings snapshot

Quarterly adjusted EPS was , narrowly above some consensus estimates of $2.55, although another Zacks estimate was $2.57. The mixed comparison makes the earnings beat less decisive for investors. Negative Sentiment: EPS fell sharply from $3.26 a year earlier, while the earnings call highlighted margin pressures. The weaker profitability, despite higher revenue and bookings, is likely the main factor tempering the bullish analyst commentary. ICON Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Icon Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Icon stock opened at $163.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.62. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $203.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. Icon had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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