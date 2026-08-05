The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 98,653 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,128 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 98,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 585.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NLY alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NLY opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Annaly Capital Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Annaly Capital Management wasn't on the list.

While Annaly Capital Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here