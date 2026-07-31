The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,979 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 25,886 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.48% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $44,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,724 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,719 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $48,110,000 after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,702 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Knight-Swift Transportation's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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