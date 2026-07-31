The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,252 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 54,455 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $48,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,647,088 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $669,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $649,305,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,684,724 shares of the construction company's stock worth $530,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,523,164 shares of the construction company's stock worth $507,441,000 after purchasing an additional 151,144 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about D.R. Horton

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for D.R. Horton to $11.98 from $11.39, indicating expectations for improved earnings growth beyond fiscal 2026.

Wolfe Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for to $11.98 from $11.39, indicating expectations for improved earnings growth beyond fiscal 2026. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained a Market Perform rating and a $167 price target, implying potential upside from recent levels despite lowering several earnings estimates.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained a rating and a $167 price target, implying potential upside from recent levels despite lowering several earnings estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods projected quarterly EPS of $2.10, $2.50, $3.42 and $3.51 for D.R. Horton’s first through fourth quarters of fiscal 2027, respectively, for full-year EPS of $11.53. Its FY2028 estimate is $13.15.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods projected quarterly EPS of $2.10, $2.50, $3.42 and $3.51 for D.R. Horton’s first through fourth quarters of fiscal 2027, respectively, for full-year EPS of $11.53. Its FY2028 estimate is $13.15. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $3.09 from $3.41, FY2026 EPS to $10.57 from $10.73, FY2027 EPS to $11.53 from $12.28 and FY2028 EPS to $13.15 from $13.92.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $3.09 from $3.41, FY2026 EPS to $10.57 from $10.73, FY2027 EPS to $11.53 from $12.28 and FY2028 EPS to $13.15 from $13.92. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research lowered its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $2.97 from $3.20 and FY2026 EPS to $10.41 from $10.49. Its revised FY2026 forecast is also slightly below the roughly $10.49–$10.54 consensus range.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.75 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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