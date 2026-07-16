The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922,305 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 471,259 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises 1.3% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Mosaic worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,123,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $942,477,000 after purchasing an additional 461,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,407,136 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $322,979,000 after buying an additional 830,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,174,708 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $317,379,000 after buying an additional 240,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,840,398 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $285,235,000 after buying an additional 2,653,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,479,395 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $203,916,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Mosaic from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Further Reading

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