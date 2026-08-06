The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG - Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,546 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.44% of The Pennant Group worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1,186.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 548.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,418,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 835,227 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Pennant Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised The Pennant Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

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The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $42.69.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $297.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $288.71 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group NASDAQ: PNTG is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

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