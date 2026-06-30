The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Holdings Raised by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 311.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.7% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Master S Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cvfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $246.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $176.88 and a 52 week high of $249.01. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $237.50 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNC

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $710,664.11. This represents a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

See Also

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