The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,506 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 106.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company's stock.

Get Progressive alerts: Sign Up

Progressive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,733,600. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $204.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.23. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.20 and a fifty-two week high of $267.92.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Progressive from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded Progressive to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $331.00 to $313.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progressive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progressive wasn't on the list.

While Progressive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here