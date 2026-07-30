The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,574 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Progressive were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,797,824.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,743.08. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $476,895.82. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 26,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,583,637.50. The trade was a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 74,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,880,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Progressive from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Progressive from $231.00 to $226.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $240.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $236.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Positive Sentiment: The scheduled nature of the transactions reduces the likelihood that the sales signal a current deterioration in Progressive’s business outlook. Despite the sales, executives continue to hold substantial positions in the company.

The scheduled nature of the transactions reduces the likelihood that the sales signal a current deterioration in Progressive’s business outlook. Despite the sales, executives continue to hold substantial positions in the company. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly supportive. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.11, above its recent trading level. UBS raised its target to $230, while Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal Weight.”

Analyst sentiment remains broadly supportive. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.11, above its recent trading level. UBS raised its target to $230, while Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal Weight.” Neutral Sentiment: Progressive recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, equivalent to a $0.40 annualized payout and a roughly 0.2% yield. The dividend provides limited income support because of its small size.

Progressive recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, equivalent to a $0.40 annualized payout and a roughly 0.2% yield. The dividend provides limited income support because of its small size. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional investors own approximately 85.34% of Progressive, and several smaller investment firms modestly increased their holdings. This indicates continued institutional participation but is not a major new catalyst.

Institutional investors own approximately 85.34% of Progressive, and several smaller investment firms modestly increased their holdings. This indicates continued institutional participation but is not a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Progressive insiders reported significant selling. CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 37,338 shares for about $7.94 million; Karen Bailo sold 8,452 shares; CIO Jonathan Bauer sold 2,242 shares; John Jo Murphy sold 8,124 shares; and CFO Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,499 shares for about $770,000. The sales reduce individual holdings by approximately 6.7% to 20.7% and could create a cautious near-term signal, even though they were planned in advance. Progressive CFO insider-sale filing

Progressive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.02. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $189.20 and a 1 year high of $254.93.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report).

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