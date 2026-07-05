The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Holdings Reduced by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after buying an additional 600,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,067,497,000 after purchasing an additional 364,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,687,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,432,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,188,698,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,450,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $351.72 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $289.86 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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