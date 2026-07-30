The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,254 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of Sherwin-Williams worth $309,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 172.4% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.8%

SHW stock opened at $344.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $289.86 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.18. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 67.97%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Trending Headlines about Sherwin-Williams

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Sherwin-Williams reported adjusted EPS of $3.70 versus the $3.52 consensus and revenue of $6.79 billion versus expectations of $6.60 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, while all three reportable segments posted growth. Sherwin-Williams second-quarter financial results

Sherwin-Williams reported adjusted EPS of $3.70 versus the $3.52 consensus and revenue of $6.79 billion versus expectations of $6.60 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, while all three reportable segments posted growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year guidance. Adjusted 2026 EPS guidance was increased to $11.80-$12.20, above the roughly $11.74-$11.78 analyst expectation, while projected sales growth was lifted to the mid- to high-single-digit range from the prior low- to mid-single-digit outlook. The company also plans an approximately 8% price increase, supporting its pricing-power narrative. Sherwin-Williams lifts outlook

Adjusted 2026 EPS guidance was increased to $11.80-$12.20, above the roughly $11.74-$11.78 analyst expectation, while projected sales growth was lifted to the mid- to high-single-digit range from the prior low- to mid-single-digit outlook. The company also plans an approximately 8% price increase, supporting its pricing-power narrative. Positive Sentiment: Operational performance was broad-based. Paint Stores Group sales rose 5.1%, Consumer Brands Group sales jumped 21.5% aided by the Suvinil acquisition, and Performance Coatings sales increased 6.3%. Sherwin-Williams also returned substantial capital through dividends and share repurchases. Sherwin-Williams Q2 sales report

Paint Stores Group sales rose 5.1%, Consumer Brands Group sales jumped 21.5% aided by the Suvinil acquisition, and Performance Coatings sales increased 6.3%. Sherwin-Williams also returned substantial capital through dividends and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan became more bullish. JPMorgan raised its SHW price target from $365 to $380 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 10.4% upside from the referenced price. Benzinga analyst update

JPMorgan raised its SHW price target from $365 to $380 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 10.4% upside from the referenced price. Neutral Sentiment: Demand remains a concern. Management indicated there had been “no meaningful improvement in demand,” suggesting that recent outperformance relies heavily on pricing, market-share gains and execution rather than a broad recovery in end markets.

Management indicated there had been “no meaningful improvement in demand,” suggesting that recent outperformance relies heavily on pricing, market-share gains and execution rather than a broad recovery in end markets. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressures and valuation may limit enthusiasm. Raw-material inflation pressured gross margin, while SHW trades at a relatively premium earnings multiple. Investors may therefore take profits or remain cautious if volume growth does not improve alongside higher prices.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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