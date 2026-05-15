The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Sherwin-Williams worth $197,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after buying an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $375.33.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $301.58 and a 12-month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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