The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.8%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $353.69 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $325.28 and its 200-day moving average is $332.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.18. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 67.97%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $360.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $385.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

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