The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,635,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 4.02% of Simply Good Foods worth $52,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 125.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $991,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 172,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,141,661.06. This trade represents a 86.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 111,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,332.54. This trade represents a 9.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 8.76% of the company's stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $13.73 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. Simply Good Foods had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The company's revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Simply Good Foods from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

Further Reading

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