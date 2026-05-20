The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX is Saranac Partners Ltd's 4th Largest Position

Saranac Partners Ltd lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 3.7% of Saranac Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Saranac Partners Ltd's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average of $154.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $169.25.

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Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on TJX to $174 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in more upside for the off-price retailer. TJX Companies price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan raised its price target on TJX to $174 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in more upside for the off-price retailer. Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $175 price target, reflecting a constructive view on TJX’s execution and competitive position. TJX Companies now covered by Truist Financial Corporation

Truist initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $175 price target, reflecting a constructive view on TJX’s execution and competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain optimistic that TJX can beat estimates again, citing its strong earnings surprise history and favorable setup heading into results. Will TJX (TJX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Analysts remain optimistic that TJX can beat estimates again, citing its strong earnings surprise history and favorable setup heading into results. Positive Sentiment: Options activity surged, with traders buying far more call options than usual, suggesting some investors are positioning for a bullish move around earnings.

Options activity surged, with traders buying far more call options than usual, suggesting some investors are positioning for a bullish move around earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and broader retail-watchlist articles underscore that TJX remains in focus among off-price retailers, but do not add a new fundamental catalyst.

Coverage notes and broader retail-watchlist articles underscore that TJX remains in focus among off-price retailers, but do not add a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings are the key near-term event, with investors watching whether bargain-hunting shoppers are still supporting sales and margins. TJX Results Will Show if Shoppers Are Still Bargain Hunting

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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