The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 32,407 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $57,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:TJX opened at $153.29 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The firm has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

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TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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