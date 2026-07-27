The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0%

TJX opened at $154.15 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.78 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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