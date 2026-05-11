The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 85,670 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Nicholas Company Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $100,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,140,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0%

TJX stock opened at $153.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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