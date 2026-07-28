The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 73,715 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Teca Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Teca Partners LP's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after acquiring an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 673,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,989 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,455,911,000 after purchasing an additional 308,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.78 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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