The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,458 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 81.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $462,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 198.8% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,053,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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