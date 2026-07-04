The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stake Lowered by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $154.05 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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