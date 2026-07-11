The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,076 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 158,156 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.1%

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 8,517,766 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,104,402. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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