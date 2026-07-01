The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,167,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,450,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $261,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $330.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.19 and a 1-year high of $334.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.02.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $309.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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