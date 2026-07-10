The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,109,933 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,413,207,000 after purchasing an additional 110,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 486,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,750 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,100,416,000 after buying an additional 85,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,112 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $974,993,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $723,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $328.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TRV opened at $336.88 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.19 and a 52-week high of $349.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,239.50. The trade was a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its “market perform” rating on Travelers and raised its price target to $356 from $342, implying modest upside from current levels. KBW price target update

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its rating on Travelers and raised its price target to from $342, implying modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Travelers announced it will be the first anchor carrier partner in Applied’s new submissionless commercial insurance experience, an AI-enabled tool that could improve quote speed and workflow efficiency for agents and carriers. Applied partnership announcement

Travelers announced it will be the in Applied’s new submissionless commercial insurance experience, an AI-enabled tool that could improve quote speed and workflow efficiency for agents and carriers. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks note highlighted that Travelers’ auto and homeowners insurance business is driving growth, with recurring premiums and underwriting income supported by disciplined pricing and technology. Zacks growth note

A Zacks note highlighted that Travelers’ business is driving growth, with recurring premiums and underwriting income supported by disciplined pricing and technology. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $324 from $304 but kept a “neutral” rating, signaling limited near-term upside in its view. Mizuho price target update

Mizuho raised its price target to from $304 but kept a rating, signaling limited near-term upside in its view. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target to $334 from $295 while maintaining an “equal weight” stance, also suggesting the shares are fairly valued after the recent rally. Wells Fargo price target update

Wells Fargo lifted its target to from $295 while maintaining an stance, also suggesting the shares are fairly valued after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Travelers’ strong fundamentals may already be reflected in the recent run-up, reinforcing a more cautious view after the stock’s sharp climb. Seeking Alpha downgrade

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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