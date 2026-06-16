The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Stock Position Lifted by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,179 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total value of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price target on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8%

TRV opened at $306.89 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.19 and a 12 month high of $313.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $300.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 14.88%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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