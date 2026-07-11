The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,778 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DIS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.64. 10,669,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984,889. The company has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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