The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,783 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Key Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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